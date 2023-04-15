Nation’s No. 1 running back announces top-10 schools

Four-star running back Gideon Davidson announced his top-10 schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Clemson, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa State, Colorado and Notre Dame are Davidson’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot, 190-pound running back is from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Davidson is the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 running back nationally and No. 1 player in Virginia, according to 247Sports.

He earned second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors after rushing for over 1,400 yards before suffering a season-ending injury in the final game of the regular season.

As a freshman in 2021, Davidson recorded 1,241 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire