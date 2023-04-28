Nation’s No. 1 recruit trending toward Georgia, but two teams ‘hanging around’

Dylan Raiola, the nation’s No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2024, is trending toward the University of Georgia, per 247Sports.

247Sports director of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, has Georgia as the favorite to land Raiola on the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

But USC and Nebraska are contenders as well for the 6-foot-3, 220 pound passer out of Phoenix, Arizona. And according to Wiltfong, the Trojans and Cornhuskers are “hanging around in this recruitment.”

“I’m really liking my Georgia Crystal Ball after spending more time with him this weekend,” Wiltfong said Thursday on “The College Football Recruiting Show”.

A former Ohio State commitment, Raiola last visited UGA in March and plans to do so again in June. It was his sixth visit to UGA.

“I really love Georgia’s position. Him and Kirby Smart are tight. He has really hit it off with Mike Bobo. His dad played with Matt Stafford for a long time; Coach Bobo coached Matt Stafford and had some great insight there. But USC and Nebraska are hanging around in this recruitment. There is no timetable. A decision can come at any point, but still really loving where Georgia stands with Dylan Raiola.”

Wiltfong originally projected Railoa to sign with the Bulldogs before changing the prediction to the USC Trojans in early March. Recently, though, Raiola’s recruitment has taken a turn in Georgia’s favor with an updated prediction from Wiltfong, as well as a projection by Jake Rowe of On3.

Both 247Sports and On3 have Raiola headed to Athens.

Raiola has strong ties to Georgia via former Bulldog quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is Raiola’s godfather.

Raiola’s father, Dominic, is a former Nebraska center who spent several years of his NFL career playing alongside Stafford for the Detroit Lions.

