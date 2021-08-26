Nation’s No. 1 recruit names Georgia football among final schools

Georgia football is in the running for the top recruit in the country.

2022 five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolan has named the Bulldogs among his final three schools, which include Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Walter Nolen is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits⁣

⁣

Read More: https://t.co/yfAF82WyBA (Free) pic.twitter.com/Mx04e3lCW1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 25, 2021

Nolan (6-foot-4, 325 pounds) out of Powell High School in Powell, Tenn., is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country and the top overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

The Bulldogs have been recruiting the Under Armor All-American hard, and even more rigorously after losing five-star defensive tackle commit Bear Alexander, who still has Georgia in the running but is currently projected to sign with Texas A&M.

That said, Nolan made sure to let everyone know that his recruitment is still completely open via his Twitter account shortly after he announced his final schools.

My recruitment is still wide open for those who don’t know — Walter Nolen9️⃣🏈🏈 (@WalterNolen4) August 25, 2021

Georgia currently holds the No. 6 ranked class in the country.

Check out Nolan’s size and quickness on display at a Rivals camp this summer here:

“UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” is back! In the podcast’s 2021 kickoff episode, J.C. is joined by former Georgia football greats Tavarres King, Kieth Marshall and Armarlo Herrera to talk about their time in Athens, the 2021 Bulldogs and Georgia vs. Clemson! Listen here: