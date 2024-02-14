Nation’s No. 1 recruit includes Georgia in top 15 schools

Georgia is in the running for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. The five-star recruit included the Bulldogs among his top 15 programs on Tuesday.

Out of St. Augustine High School (New Orleans), Stewart is rated as the No. 1 overall player and the No. 1 defensive lineman, per 247Sports composite. Although he’s only a sophomore in high school, Stewart already holds 26 offers.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound athlete will choose among Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas, USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, Miami and Florida State.

247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had this to say when evaluating Stewart’s potential:

Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability. Possesses exceptionally high long-term developmental ceiling.

Stewart visited Georgia twice last year, including an unofficial visit in April. He later participated in UGA’s camp in June. It’s still very early in Stewart’s recruitment, so we can expect Stewart to begin to narrow down his choices as we move closer to the 2026 cycle.

NEWS: Elite 2026 DL Jahkeem “Thanos” Stewart tells me he will be focusing on these 1️⃣5️⃣ Schools moving forward in his Recruitment The 6’6 270 DL from New Orleans, LA is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2026 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cPhEduUJkk pic.twitter.com/mOOy1YBqhC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 13, 2024

