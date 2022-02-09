Nation’s No. 1 receiver set to visit Ohio State in April

Well, would you look at that … Brian Hartline is at it again. Brandon Inniss, the No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class is set to visit Ohio State in early April.

The five-star receiver took a visit to OSU last year in June but later committed to Oklahoma. That changed when Lincoln Riley stepped away from the Sooners and headed west to coach USC. Inniss promptly decommitted from OU and reopened his recruitment.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the country according to the 247Sports composite. Hartline has been in contact with Inniss since he was in the eighth grade where he apparently already looked like a grown man. It’s been reported several college coaches mistook the middle school student for a high school senior.

Obviously, this would be another big win if the Buckeyes can snag Inniss. Recruiting analysts on 247Sports say it all with this evaluation; “One of the most college-ready wide receivers to come out of the high school ranks in recent years.”

We’ll see if Hartline can work his magic yet again and add to what is already the most talented group of receivers in the nation.

