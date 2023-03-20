Nation’s No. 1 player Dylan Raiola visited Georgia over the weekend

Dylan Raiola, the nation’s No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2024, spent this past weekend in Georgia, visiting Georgia Tech and UGA.

Raiola, a 6-foot-3, 220 pound quarterback from Phoenix, Arizona, spent Friday morning visiting Georgia Tech. He then went to Athens to spend Friday night and Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It was our sixth time being back in Athens,” Raiola’s father Dominic told 247Sports. “And it never fails to deliver. We got to take in meetings and their first padded practice. Everything about that place is elite. Coach Smart is the best in the business. It’s an ultra competitive environment and that excites Dylan.”

Georgia was one Raoila’s earliest offers. He has close ties through former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, Raoila’s godfather.

Raoila’s father, Dominic, is a former Nebraska center who played for the Detroit Lions for 14 years, six of which were alongside Stafford.

Raiola was also present when Georgia won its second consecutive national championship back in January. The truth is, Raiola is a big-time recruiting target for Georgia, who did not sign a quarterback in the 2023 class. Look for Kirby Smart to pull out all the stops to land the nation’s top ranked recruit.

As to where Raiola will land, it’s wide open. The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers are serious contenders, but it looks like Georgia is right there with them.

