Nation’s No. 1 offensive lineman locks down recruitment with Penn State

The first massive piece of Penn State’s Class of 2023 says his commitment is locked in. Alex Birchmeier, who was the first commitment in Penn State’s Class of 2023, announced on Twitter his recruitment is now done and his commitment to Penn State is as firm as they come.

Not that there was much question on how much Birchmeier was committed to Penn State, but having a player say he will no longer go through the recruiting process is encouraging to see for head coach James Franklin and the staff. It still makes sense to keep in touch with Birchmeier now through the early signing period in December, when it is assumed Birchmeier will sign his national letter of intent, but knowing Birchmeier is this comfortable with his decision means the staff can allow for a little more focus on other potential recruits.

Birchmeier, at 6’6″ and 275 pounds, is the nation’s top-rated interior offensive lineman according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The same rating system graded Birchmeier a five-star composite ranked player, although 247Sports rates him as a four-star prospect. The On3 composite ranking also ranks Birchmeier as a five-star recruit despite On3 only ranking him with four stars.

Knowing just how much Penn State needs to improve its offensive line, and after not quite addressing their line as much in the Class of 2022 as much as other positions, the Class of 2023 is already shaping up to be a class that will address the offensive line. In addition to Birchmeier, Penn State has already received a verbal commitment from Joshua Miller. Miller also made it known he is locking down his recruitment as well with a similar statement to Birchmeier’s.

Penn State added a third offensive line commitment more recently from Anthony Donkoh, with all three linemen coming out of Virginia.

Penn State’s first commitment on the board for the Class of 2024 is also an offensive lineman with Cooper Cousins staying in-state for his early commitment.

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

