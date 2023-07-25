Nation’s No. 1 linebacker Justin Williams on joining Georgia: ‘It feels like family’

The rich get richer. Already a two-time reigning national champion and the No. 1 ranked team in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Georgia Bulldogs took yet another significant step ahead of their competition Monday.

Here’s how Oak Ridge (Texas) five-star linebacker Justin Williams announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Williams gave Hayes Fawcett at On3 five reasons why he picked Georgia, with the chance of winning a title in the middle.

“When you land at UGA, it feels like family. They yell hella loud as soon as you hop off the plane. Third would be the ability to go win a national championship. That’s always been the goal…”

Not only is Williams (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) the consensus highest-ranked linebacker in his class, going by the composite ranking he’s the third-best player in Texas and No. 11 nationally in his class.

The biggest losers here are Oregon, Texas and Alabama: the other favorites for Williams’ commitment.

Overall, he got offers from 32 different programs.

Williams also told On3 he believes they’ll play him at Mike, but he isn’t sure. Wherever Kirby Smart decides to line him up, he’s the third five-star recruit to join Georgia’s loaded class of 2024, including Dylan Raiola. They now have 26 hard commits and hold a commanding 33-point lead in the national recruiting rankings over second-place Ohio State.

