Nation’s No. 1 kicker, Peyton Woodring, signs with Georgia
Peyton Woodring, the nation’s No. 1 kicker, has signed with Georgia football.
Out of Lafayette, Louisiana, Woodring committed to Georgia back in June.
Woodring was a MaxPreps 1st Team Junior All-American and holds a 4.0 GPA.
From the boot.
Welcome to #DawgNation, @WoodringPeyton.#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/oxNLKzaD3H
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 21, 2022
