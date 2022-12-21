Nation’s No. 1 kicker, Peyton Woodring, signs with Georgia

Joe Vitale

Peyton Woodring, the nation’s No. 1 kicker, has signed with Georgia football.

Out of Lafayette, Louisiana, Woodring committed to Georgia back in June.

Woodring was a MaxPreps 1st Team Junior All-American and holds a 4.0 GPA.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

