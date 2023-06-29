Nation’s No. 1 edge prospect sets commitment date, names finalists

Five-star edge prospect Elijah Rushing will announce his commitment on July 6 at 5 p.m. EDT.

Tennessee, Oregon, Arizona and Notre Dame are Rushing’s top four schools.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound edge prospect is from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona.

Rushing is the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He is the No. 1 edge prospect and No. 1 player in Arizona, according to 247Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rushing finished his junior season with 73 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Arizona, first-team 6A All-Conference and 6A East Valley All-Region honors.

Rushing officially visited the Vols on June 23.

BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing will announce his college commitment LIVE on The College Football Recruiting Show Rushing is the No. 8 overall ranked prospect in 2024. @elijah_rushing x #CommitHQ ⏰: July 6 – 5PM ET

📺: https://t.co/3PVDCblgUq pic.twitter.com/oxeBg9nfaZ — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 27, 2023

More Recruiting!

All-American defensive lineman details Tennessee visit, Vols' player development No. 1 2025 Georgia athlete discusses Tennessee offer, potential fall visit Twitter reaction from football recruits visiting Tennessee ahead of dead period Tennessee makes top eight for No. 2 2025 Maryland cornerback No. 1 2025 Missouri running back includes Vols in top seven

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire