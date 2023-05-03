Nation’s No. 1 athlete includes Tennessee in top-11 schools

Five-star athlete Terry Bussey announced his top-11 schools on Wednesday.

Tennessee, Auburn, Texas, Florida, TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama and LSU are Bussey’s top-11 schools.

The 5-foot-10.5, 180-pound athlete is from Timpson High School in Timpson, Texas.

Bussey is the No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 athlete and No. 4 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

He was named the TSWA Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year and Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football last season. The 2024 prospect is the first junior to be named Mr. Texas Football since Kyler Murray in 2013.

Bussey finished his junior season with 2,177 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 2,596 rushing yards, 46 rushing touchdowns and averaged 14.1 yards per attempt.

He also played defensive back for Timpson and finished the season with 115 tackles, five interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.

Bussey also earned first-team MaxPreps High School Junior All-American honors last season. He earned three consecutive district MVP awards, including two overall MVP awards in 2021 and 2022.

Bussey spoke with Vols Wire about his recruitment and interest in the Vols in March.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 ATH Terry Bussey is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 190 ATH from Timpson, TX is ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the ‘24 Class (No. 16 NATL.) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/czvi9s2v3q pic.twitter.com/gVzjsDQsSx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 3, 2023

More Recruiting!

No. 2 Georgia cornerback includes Tennessee in top 11 schools No. 1 Utah safety includes Tennessee in top-six schools No. 1 Alabama prospect includes Vols in top-eight schools No. 1 cornerback in Arizona discusses Vols' offer, upcoming visit No. 1 Indiana athlete includes Tennessee football in top-10 schools

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire