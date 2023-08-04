Nation’s No. 1 2024 prospect sets commitment date, Vols named finalist

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri will announce his commitment on Aug. 14.

Nwaneri’s finalists are Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon and Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman is from Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Nwaneri ranks as the 2024 No. 1 overall prospect, No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Missouri, according to On3.

Nwaneri finished the season with 56 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and 20 hurries. He earned MaxPreps High School Junior All-American honors in 2022.

As a sophomore, Nwaneri totaled 43 tackles, two tackles for a loss, five sacks and 11 hurries.

Nwaneri officially visited Tennessee on June 16. He would be the second-highest rated commit in Vols’ history.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL Williams Nwaneri tells me he will announce his Commitment on August 14th! The No. 1 Player in the ‘24 Class will choose between Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia, & Tennessee Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/7z7KTHMEgh pic.twitter.com/WV3Nyv3lHj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire