Nathaniel Watson ready to get to work after getting call from Browns

Taking some linebacker depth in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns landed on Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson.

The reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year now comes to Cleveland as the likely replacement for Sione Takitaki, who departed for the New England Patriots this offseason. A physical force, Watson missed just five percent of his tackles this past season with the Bulldogs and racked up an enormous ten sacks from the second level of the Mississippi State defense.

While Tony Fields II and Devin Bush will likely get opportunities in front of Watson to compete for the starting SAM linebacker and backup MIKE role in Cleveland due to seniority, do not count out Watson to make a splash in camp and work his way onto the field on special teams.

The Browns and Jim Schwartz love a punishing sure-tackler, and Watson brings just that to the table.

Watch here as Watson gets the call in the sixth round from the Browns.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire