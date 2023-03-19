Nathaniel Owusu talks recent Rutgers football offer

In early March, Rutgers football offered Nathaniel Owusu, getting involved with a prospect who projects to be one of the top linebackers in his recruiting class.

Originally from Virginia, Owusu is at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL). Owusu is a class of 2025 prospect with a stacked offer list that includes Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina among others. He is likely a four-star recruit and a top 250 recruit nationally.

Owusu moves well with good footwork and hips. He checks in at an impressive 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.

The national recruit said that was expecting a Rutgers offer, he just didn’t expect it to come in quite so quickly.

“Great experience just talking to coach Greg Schiano and him telling me about all the school had to offer I love the unity/ brotherhood they have there,” Owusu told Rutgers Wire.

What sticks out about Rutgers, Owusu said, is the connection he felt with Schiano and the staff. Also on the call was Marquise Watson, the defensive line coach at Rutgers.

“It was all love, them telling me (that) they been looking at me for a long time and wanted to reach out and offer me,” Owusu said.

Now, a couple of weeks removed from the offer, Owusu said that same feel is still something that stands out.

“Just the family atmosphere and the aroma that they give off,” Owusu said.

“I love the connections we have.”

Owusu said he expects to take an unofficial visit to Rutgers this summer.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire