Nathaniel Hackett on Zach Wilson: This guy's been battle-tested

When the 2023 season started, the plan for the Jets at quarterback was for Aaron Rodgers to play and for Zach Wilson to learn from watching Rodgers play the position.

Rodgers' torn Achilles four plays into the year meant that plan got tossed out the window. Wilson was forced back into the lineup and showed the same flaws he displayed during his first two NFL seasons until he was benched in Week 11.

Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian flopped in Wilson's place, so the 2021 first-round pick will be back in the lineup this Sunday against the Texans. On Thursday, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said he thinks the last two weeks allowed Wilson to reset himself in a similar manner to the original plan for the year.

"He’s been great," Hackett said, via SNY. "The guy’s been battle-tested, he really has. From being out on the field to all of the things he’s had to deal with. I respect him so much for being able to keep his head down, continually learn and continually grow."

Wilson hasn't passed many tests since joining the Jets and the overall offensive picture is a bleak one for the team, so, despite any lessons Wilson may have learned, it's hard to feel confident that the results are going to change.