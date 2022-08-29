Here’s what Nathaniel Hackett told roster bubble players before Broncos’ preseason finale

Saturday night was the last chance for players on the Denver Broncos’ roster bubble to prove they deserve a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Even the players who don’t make the Broncos’ roster could still land with other teams if they performed well in preseason. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett emphasized that point to players on the roster bubble before the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

“When we came into this game, I talked with all those guys about that they’re not just out there putting tape out there for us, but it’s for the whole NFL,” Hackett said. “This is a dream for all those guys that are in there. It doesn’t matter if you’re a veteran — even for me, for all of us. It’s a dream to be able to do this job.

“I just wanted to be sure those guys went out there today [Saturday] and gave it their all. Took their shots, make plays, played free, and it was great to see those guys do that and all those guys get after it. I think they are all going to have tape. It might not work out for the Denver Broncos, but very well could work for another football team.”

The Broncos have to make 27 roster moves before Tuesday’s deadline to submit a 53-man roster. After that, Denver will build a 16-player practice squad and then turn attention to the regular season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

8 trade candidates for Broncos during roster cuts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire