With the Packers capturing a first-round bye, their offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is available for head coaching interviews this weekend.

He and a few teams will be taking advantage of that time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hackett will have an interview with the Jaguars on Friday before talking with the Broncos and Bears on Saturday.

Hackett has been with the Packers since Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019. But before that, he spent 2015-2018 with the Jaguars, first as quarterbacks coach and then as offensive coordinator.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday with the Bears firing Matt Nagy on Monday.

Nathaniel Hackett set to interview with Jaguars, Broncos, and Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk