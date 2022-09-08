Nathaniel Hackett says return to Seattle is ‘a big game’ for Russell Wilson

Whether he wants to admit it or not, Monday’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks won’t be just another game for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson has downplayed the emotional aspect of returning to Seattle, where he spent the first 10 years of his career, but coach Nathaniel Hackett has admitted it’s a “big game” for the Broncos and their quarterback.

“This is obviously a big game because it’s the first game, it’s a big game because it’s Monday night. It’s a big game because he’s going to be there,” Hackett said Tuesday. “Those are just the facts. I think he always says that pressure is a privilege, and I think that’s something great that he lives off of, and I agree with that.

“We’re just excited to go play a football game. All these guys have been chomping at the bit and that’s what you want. I am excited to see him out there.”

Denver was listed as a 3.5-point favorite over Seattle when the NFL’s schedule was announced in May, and the team was considered a 5.5-point favorite earlier this week. The line has since moved in the Broncos’ favor again, as the team is now listed as a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Monday’s going to be a huge game for Wilson, and oddsmakers seem to believe Denver will come out on top.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire