Nathaniel Hackett on return to Denver: Gotta go win a football game

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be back in Denver this weekend for the first time since being fired as the Broncos head coach 15 games into the 2022 season, but he wasn't interested in sharing much of what he's feeling about that on Thursday.

Hackett was asked his emotions about returning to Denver and how he was treated during his brief time in the organization. He said he was treated "great," but kept things focused on his job when it came to the emotional side of things.

"Gotta go win a football game," Hackett said, via SNY.

Hackett was 4-11 with the Broncos before being fired during his first year on the job and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton called it "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL this offseason." Hackett replied by saying Payton's comments broke the "code" and the Broncos coach later called them a mistake.

On Thursday, Hackett said he has not spoken to Payton since those comments were made this summer and said his focus is only on getting his players ready for Sunday's game.