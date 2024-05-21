Nathaniel Hackett responds to Jets' effort to hire someone above him

SNY's Connor Hughes reported last week that the Jets made "legitimate attempts" this offseason to hire someone who would've served above offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett -- essentially replacing him and running the offensive show.

Per Hughes, there were "many, many times" last summer where Hackett called a play before Aaron Rodgers changed it completely at the line of scrimmage -- something that sources who spoke with Hughes figure can happen again this season.

Speaking at OTAs on Tuesday, Hackett weighed in on his status and rapport with head coach Robert Saleh.

"I think it's business as usual," he said. "I look at the whole offseason. I was involved in every single conversation. I think having Robert around, being able to work with him, has been very good for our offense."

Hackett said "yes" when asked if he felt Saleh still had faith in him.

When questioned specifically about the conversations he was involved in this offseason with potential new hires, Hackett was vague.

"I know what happened with us," he said. "It was great. We had a lot of conversations, got to talk to a lot of different people. It's that simple. It's already been addressed."

Added Hackett: "We had a lot of changes, so we were talking to a lot of people."