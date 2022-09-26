Nathaniel Hackett requested help, got Jerry Rosburg

To his credit, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett knew that he needed help in making good decisions and making them more quickly. After a Week Two win over the Texans — a win that felt like a loss — Hackett asked for it.

That’s how the process of hiring retired assistant Jerry Rosburg got started. Hackett told G.M. George Paton that Hackett needed assistance. Paton approved it and, more importantly, ownership didn’t hesitate to add another assistant to a 25-man coaching staff.

They identified Jerry Rosburg as the potential addition on Monday. He attended practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and the arrangement was finalized on Friday.

Rosburg’s assistance won’t be limited to game days. Rosburg will work with Hackett during the week with different scenarios, aimed at getting Hackett to make a quick decision, and the right decision.

That was the problem with the fateful decision to try a 64-yard field goal at the end of the Week One loss to the Seahawks. Hackett made a timely decision. He just made the wrong decision.

Rosburg will now help him make the right decisions. If it works, we’ll never hear about it. If it doesn’t, it will only be worse for the first-year coach who possibly won’t earn a second one.

