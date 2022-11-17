Nathaniel Hackett on Raiders-Broncos: “Somebody has to win”

The comment didn’t carry the sense of resignation that it perhaps should have. It was nevertheless accurate.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday about the number of close games the Raiders and Broncos (opponents this weekend) have played this year, Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said this: “Somebody has to win this game.”

Indeed. Unless they tie. Which probably would be fitting.

“It’s been a lot of . . one-score games—between both of the clubs,” Hackett said. “It speaks to [how] they’re a really good football team. I know everybody looks at records, but in the NFL, I believe that everybody’s really, really good. Somebody’s going to have to make that final play to come out on top.”

Few are calling the Raiders “really, really good.” Few are calling the Broncos “really, really good.” But, as Hackett said, somebody has to win when they meet in Denver on Sunday.

Again, unless they tie. Which probably would be fitting.

In Week Four, the Raiders beat the Broncos in what wasn’t a one-score game. Vegas won 32-23. The Raiders have only one other win this season, against the Texans.

