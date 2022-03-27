The Broncos sent five draft picks and three players to the Seahawks in order to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson in a move that they hope sets them up at the quarterback position for years to come.

That plan would be complicated by putting Wilson into an offensive system that doesn’t mesh with his skills, especially after Wilson expressed dissatisfaction with the way the Seahawks operated offensively in recent years. On Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett made it clear that the team is going to put Wilson’s views front and center when it comes to putting together their scheme.

“Once get to know him, understand him, we’ll build it around him. So what is it going to be? It’s going to be what Russell likes to do,” Hackett said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Hackett didn’t explicitly say that the Broncos plan to let Russ cook in 2022, but both the price the Broncos paid for the quarterback and his actual answer suggest that might not be a bad title for their playbook.

Nathaniel Hackett: Offense will be what Russell Wilson likes to do originally appeared on Pro Football Talk