Nathaniel Hackett: Melvin Gordon didn’t do anything wrong, we just didn’t have a lot of plays

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon only played nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers and he said after the game that no one from the coaching staff let him know why the team was going with Latavius Murray and Mike Boone in their backfield.

At a Tuesday press conference, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked that question and said that he thought Murray ran well while picking up 66 yards on 15 carries. He also said that the Broncos didn’t run enough plays to get everyone more playing time.

“We’re going to have a conversation. . . . Melvin didn’t do anything wrong. He didn’t. We just didn’t have a lot of plays,” Hackett said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post.

The Broncos ran 55 offensive plays on Monday while the Chargers had 83, so there were limits to how often any offensive players could get on the field. That said, Gordon being so far behind Murray (27 snaps) and Boone (21 snaps) suggests something more than just a lack of opportunities was involved in the decision.

