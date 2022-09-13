Nathaniel Hackett maintains 'no excuses' following Broncos' miscues vs. Seahawks
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett maintains 'no excuses' following Denver Broncos' miscues vs. Seattle Seahawks.
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett maintains 'no excuses' following Denver Broncos' miscues vs. Seattle Seahawks.
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett had a questionable strategy Monday night.
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle for the first time since being traded to Denver and his reception was less than warm, as the Seahawks captured a tense, one-point victory over the Broncos. Elsewhere in the NFL, Saquon Barkley’s sportsbook odds are skyrocketing after his vintage performance in Week 1 and Jets coach Robert Saleh is saving receipts from the haters. Plus, Ravens star Calais Campbell talks Fantasy on sideline during win over Jets... but The Rush has inside info about how Campbell's fantasy squad fared in Week 1!
A look at some of the best photos from the Seattle Seahawks win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos to open their regular season.
Here are 10 takeaways from tonight's win.
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field with a "serious injury" Monday night in the team's win over the Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson got his shot at revenge in Week 1.
Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
The Broncos and Seahawks played a thriller in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
Russell Wilson throws his first TD pass as a Bronco! What a play by Jerry Jeudy.
Following the 49ers' disappointing 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner had an interesting take regarding the offense.
Sunday in Arizona, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked behind a microphone half an hour after torching the Cardinals. What came next was illuminating.
The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
The Chargers even poked fun at Raiders fans.
Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning Football" calls out ex-Bears coach Mike Martz for past comments after stunning win over 49ers.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
Week 1 of the NFL season led to a significant shuffle in the Power Rankings