Aaron Rodgers won his third and fourth MVP awards when he was 36 and 37 (finishing those seasons a year older with a December birthday). He did not play as well last season, but Nathaniel Hackett, now reunited with Rodgers, expects the quarterback to return being one of the league’s best again this season despite [more]

Nathaniel Hackett: Jets will give Aaron Rodgers freedom to run the offense originally appeared on NBC Sports