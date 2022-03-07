If Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to leave the Packers and ends up with the Broncos, he’ll have one of the league’s bright young running backs around him.

But even if there’s no Rodgers in Denver, Javonte Williams is poised to succeed in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.

A second-round pick last spring, Williams totaled 1,219 yards from scrimmage — 903 rushing, 316 receiving — and seven total touchdowns as a rookie.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Hackett praised the young running back and sounded like he has big plans for Williams’ second season.

“Holy [cow], he’s impressive,” Hackett said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “I didn’t realize he was as fast as he is and as powerful as he is. I remember him from coming out of college last year and how good he was, but being able to meet him and his intelligence, he’s the all-around package and a guy you can do a lot of things with.”

In 2021, Williams split time in the backfield with veteran Melvin Gordon, who is set to hit free agency this month. Gordon has said he’d like to be back with Denver in 2022. And there’s a chance he could return, as Hackett has been a part of Green Bay offenses that have successfully utilized multiple running backs.

But given Williams’ performance as a rookie, he’s likely to be the feature back alongside whoever the Broncos have at quarterback in the coming season.

Nathaniel Hackett: Javonte Williams is the all-around package originally appeared on Pro Football Talk