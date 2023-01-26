Nathaniel Hackett gives Jets direct line to Aaron Rodgers, and they must be aggressive in pursuit of star QB

Aaron Rodgers /

They can deny it until they’re red in the face. Most in their position would. There’s that whole tampering thing, after all. It doesn’t really matter though. Anyone can connect these dots.

The Jets on Thursday replaced Mike LaFleur with Nathaniel Hackett and all tucked inside their facility were thrilled. Why, you ask? Because of his leadership and innovation, track record of getting the most out of his players, and experience building offenses. He was the perfect candidate, their top target, a “home run” hire, Robert Saleh said.

Here’s a funny little fact on Hackett: He just happens to be BFFs with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Here’s a funny little fact on Rodgers: He’d welcome a trade from the Packers. Here’s a funny little fact on the Jets: They are in dire need of a quarterback.

Here’s a funny little fact on common sense: These are no funny little coincidences.

The stage is set. It’s time for the Jets to bring No. 12 to the Big Apple.

Saleh met the media shortly after the Hackett hire became official. He didn’t name names because he can't speak of anyone under contract, but the coach insisted he and Hackett hadn’t discussed any specific quarterbacks during the interview process. Someone is coming. Who is to be determined. That, apparently, was the extent of the quarterback discussion.

Saleh’s entire focus had been on filling out his offensive staff, he said, which he did with the hire of Hackett and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Keith Carter. He didn’t let his mind wander any further. He’s leaving for vacation on Friday. He’ll start studying quarterbacks with Hackett once he returns.

Or so he says.

Let's discount double-check this.

Hackett’s reputation was tarnished as his name was dragged through the mud as an embarrassment to all things coaching during his disastrous less-than-full season leading the Broncos in 2022. Just because the Broncos fired him, though, doesn’t mean his contract is void. He’ll collect every last penny over the next four years.

You think the 43-year-old Hackett turned down collecting millions while sunning himself on the beach to deal with the pressure of being an offensive coordinator for a team under a playoff mandate with the only quarterbacking assurances being a veteran-to-be-named-later?

Hell no.

And he’s not signing on for Ryan Tannehill or Jimmy Garoppolo, either. The only way Hackett risks further damage to his reputation if he knows a guy he can win with is on the way. Sure, that player could be the Raiders’ Derek Carr. But Carr is a consolation prize.



Hiring Hackett gives the Jets a direct line to Rodgers. It’s on general manager Joe Douglas to get a deal done. It will be costly. Even if the Jets rework Rodgers’ contract they’ll still be paying him a pretty penny. That doesn’t even take into consideration the draft and player compensation they’d have to trade the Packers to acquire Rodgers.

But that also doesn’t matter. You get what you pay for.

Rodgers under center would take the Jets over the hump. Forget playoffs. He’d make them a Super Bowl contender.

Apprehension in believing that statement to be true is understandable. This franchise is so bruised and battered even the most obvious signs of promise are met with a pessimistic outlook because of New York’s storied relationship with misfortune.

Rodgers did turn 39 in December. The Packers had a losing record with him under center for just the third time in his career (2018 and 2008 the others) this year. Individually, Rodgers, by his standards, struggled, throwing for 3,695 yards (lowest in any season he played 10-plus games), 26 touchdowns (lowest since 2018) and 12 interceptions (most since 2008).

But Rodgers wasn’t ever really the same after he tweaked his thumb in Week 5 against the Giants. When healthy, he’s still fully capable of being the player who threw for 111 touchdowns (average of 37 per year) in his three seasons working for Hackett (2019-2021). And the Jets, unlike the Packers, are positioned to actually surround him with talent.

The Jets already have a championship-level defense that is only going to get better as players like cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams mature. They have elite-level playmakers in running back Breece Hall, and receivers Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson. They have good tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Their offensive line needs work — but the Jets will have the means to retool that even after acquiring Rodgers.

Anyone who watched the Jets play football last year came away thinking the same thing: This team is a quarterback away from really making its presence felt. Rodgers is that quarterback.

Douglas toyed with the idea of striking a big trade at varying points of his four-plus-year reign as GM. He’s come close (like the pursuit of Tyreek Hill last year), but hasn’t gotten it over the finish line for a myriad of reasons.

Whether the Jets publicly admit it or not, Douglas is out of time to rebuild this roster. Woody Johnson’s patience is worn past thin. If the Jets do not make the playoffs in 2023, they’ll be starting over at general manager, head coach and everyone on staff.

It’s time to stop being defensive. It’s time to be aggressive.

There’s a player out there capable of taking the Jets to a place they’ve been just once in their franchise’s history.

Now they just have to go get him.