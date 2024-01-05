Nathaniel Hackett: Fixing Jets' offense starts with me

The Jets have had the kind of season that could get an offensive coordinator fired. Nathaniel Hackett, from all appearances, is safe for 2024. But he knows he has to do better.

Hackett said this week that there's plenty he'll need to evaluate after Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, as he prepares to turn the Jets' offense around in 2024.

“Right now, I’m getting ready for New England. I think that’s something that it’ll be great to evaluate everything,” he said, via the New York Post. “We’ve had so many changes. . . . We missed some opportunities, we’ve had some inconsistencies, and we’ve had self-inflicted wounds and all those things we have to buckle down, and we have to fix those, and it starts with me. So, I think it’ll be good to kind of sit back and reevaluate everything.”

After the huge disappointment that was 2023, 2024 could be seen as a rebuilding year for the Jets. But they appear ready to head into next season with all their eggs in Aaron Rodgers' basket, and that means sticking with Rodgers' preferred offensive coordinator, Hackett, for another year. Fixing the Jets' offense starts with getting Rodgers healthy, keeping him healthy, and hoping he can play like the Rodgers of old at age 40.