Nathaniel Hackett will call offensive plays for Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett’s introductory press conference as the Broncos head coach included word on who will be calling the team’s offensive plays this season.

The Broncos are interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator, but the eventual choice will not have play-calling duties as part of their responsibility. Hackett said on Friday that he will be calling the plays in Denver.

Hackett did not have that job as the Packers’ offensive coordinator under head coach Matt LaFleur the last three seasons, but he did call plays during his previous stop in Jacksonville. That went well when the Jaguars made a run to the AFC title game after the 2017 season, but Hackett was fired midway through the next season.

Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger is expected to interview for the coordinator post and Packers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich is also thought to be a candidate.

