Monday marked an important step in the Broncos’ sale process.

Candidates to buy the team had to turn in bids on Monday afternoon and the expectation is that the team could choose a buyer in the next couple of weeks. There are four groups still in the running with the group fronted by Rob Walton believed to be the favorite to wind up with the winning bid.

Groups led by Josh Harris, Jose E. Feliciano, and Mat Ishbia have also been in Denver and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett shared his thoughts on his interactions with the bidders when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

“After talking with everybody, I think they all have an amazing passion and want to be part of this league,” Hackett said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “And want to be part of a team. I think that’s something that’s really beautiful. They want to come to win and they want to do something great here. So whoever it is, we’re going to be very grateful.”

Between Hackett’s hiring, Russell Wilson‘s acquisition, and the coming ownership change, 2022 is going to be a year of great transition in Denver.

Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos ownership candidates want to do something great originally appeared on Pro Football Talk