Nathaniel Hackett on Broncos LB Josey Jewell: ‘He’s been great’

The Denver Broncos have had a disappointing season, but the blame for that cannot be cast on the team’s defense.

The Broncos have allowed an average of just 18.3 points per game this season, which ranks as the fourth-best total in the NFL.

Denver’s defense has been led by inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who has totaled 99 tackles (seven behind the line of scrimmage), three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Oh, and he picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice on Sunday.

“He’s been great,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jewell. “Obviously, he has the green dots, so he runs the whole thing. We call the play into him, and he keeps those guys together. It’s a testament to him, with the defense — the whole defense, as a group being able to get out there, communicate, play very, very good offense, getting down by that much and still battling through it, being in the right place at the right time.

“So our coaches did a great job — I mean, to pick off Patrick Mahomes three times, is impressive. Pat [Surtain] got his first one, which was great to see also, which gave us a chance to get some points. It was a great job by both guys. They did a great job.”

After falling behind 27-0 against the Chiefs, Denver battled back and made it a close game, falling just short in their comeback attempt in an eventual 34-28 loss. The Broncos were able to get back into the game thanks in large part to three turnovers created by the defense.

This year has been a season to forget for Denver, but the defense has been a bright spot, and Jewell has been a key leader on defense.

