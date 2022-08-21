While discussing tight end Albert Okwuegbunam during training camp, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that the third-year player was “absolutely splendid” after picking up the offensive system in the spring and that the team had plans to use him all over the place this fall.

Okwuegbunam had plenty of chances to show off how the Broncos are using him on Saturday. He was one of three potential offensive starters in uniform and played into the fourth quarter against the Bills.

After the game, Okwuegbunam said he didn’t pay any attention to when he was in the game and didn’t take being on the field so late in an exhibition game in “a negative light.” Hackett cited the need for Okwuegbunam to get as many reps as possible when asked about his usage.

“Our tight ends are playing really well, the five guys we have playing, so we want to get a good look at all of them,” Hackett said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “There are guys who played a little more football than others. Albert is a guy who needs the reps.”

Okwuegbunam caught four passes for 32 yards and got a chance to work on his blocking, which hasn’t been a strength of his game in the past. If he continues seeing heavy reps in the regular season, it will be a sign that Saturday’s approach paid off for him.

Nathaniel Hackett: Albert Okwuegbunam played whole game because he needs the reps originally appeared on Pro Football Talk