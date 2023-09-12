Nathan van Hooydonck: Belgian cyclist in hospital after serious car accident

Nathan van Hooydonck made his Tour de France debut in 2022

Belgian rider Nathan van Hooydonck has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a serious car accident.

The incident occurred in Kalmthout, near Antwerp, on Tuesday when the 27-year-old Jumbo-Visma team rider fell ill at the wheel of his car.

Van Hooydonck's pregnant wife was in the vehicle but emerged without injury.

"Our rider Nathan van Hooydonck became unwell while driving his car, leading to his involvement in a traffic accident," a team statement said.

Later the team posted an update to say he was awake in hospital and was not seriously injured.

"Further medical examinations have to determine why Nathan became unwell while driving his car," the statement said. "We want to thank everyone for the messages and the medical staff in the hospital for taking such good care of Nathan and his family."

Van Hooydonck, who turned professional with BMC in 2017, has been with Dutch team Jumbo-Visma since 2021.

He was part of the team supporting Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard at this year's race and last week rode in the Tour of Britain.

Van Hooydonck was also poised to represent Belgium at the upcoming European road championships.