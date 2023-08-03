Nathan Rourke has been productive and won at every level. He has a new role with Jaguars

Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke isn't just a 'camp arm,' according to Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Nathan Rourke first began playing football in Ontario in his native Canada, played junior college ball in Kansas, was a marvelous dual-threat quarterback for Ohio University, returned home to play in the CFL and is now trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster as the third quarterback.

But he said his biggest adjustment in all of that moving about was playing three years of high school football at the Edgewood Academy in Emore, Ala., where he led that team to the Alabama Class AA state championship in 2015.

That's where he learned how passionate American football fans can be, regardless of the level.

"It was quite a shock," Rourke said on Tuesday following the Jaguars' first practice in pads at the Miller Electric Center. "It was much different than back home. Overall, our schools are about academics. We don't do sports scholarships. So to go down to where it's extreme small-town football, you know, Friday Night Lights, that type of stuff, was a real step into an unknown world. But it was really fun to be a part of."

He's back in the American South again, in another football hotbed known as the First Coast. But Rourke isn't the star this time. He's the Jaguars' third-team quarterback, behind Trevor Lawrence and No. 2 C.J. Beathard, and is getting used to a different role: a bit player with little chance of seeing significant playing time.

Rourke plans to make the best of it and sees himself with one job: keep trying to improve in practice to hit the ground running should he ever be needed.

"Trying to get better," he said. "I know that's cliche to say but I'm trying to take another step in the offense, understand exactly what's going and prove to the coaching staff that if something were to happen, if we were in that situation, maybe it isn't all bad. I think they have that trust ... feel like they wouldn't break stride."

Big numbers, winning teams

Two things have characterized Rourke as a quarterback at every step of football from high school to the CFL: he puts up huge numbers (passing and running) and he's a winner.

After three years of high school football in Oakville, Ontario, Rourke's family moved to Alabama and as a senior, he led Edgewood to a 13-0 record.

He played one season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, throwing for 2,367 yards and 18 touchdowns, then transferred to Ohio University when he played for Frank Solich.

Nathan Rourke looks for an open receiver against Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, 2019 when he was the quarterback for Ohio University during the 2019 season.

Rourke posted video-game-like numbers for the Bobcats from 20917-19, throwing for 7,457 yards and 60 touchdowns and running for 2,639 yards and 49 scores. It added up to 10,096 yards of offense and 109 touchdowns for which he was responsible.

He led Ohio to a 25-14 record with three bowl victories. Rourke was the first recipient of the Jon Cornish Award, launched in 2017 for the outstanding Canadian football player in the NCAA. He repeated as the winner in 2018.

Rourke was not invited to any NFL camps in 2020 and had a brief tryout as a receiver with the New York Giants for OTAs in 2021. But he was released after two days and he returned home to Canada and played two seasons for the CFL British Columbia Lions.

Rourke gets rare CFL honor

Rourke played in 13 games for the Lions in 2021, accounting for 865 total yards and eight TDs. But he really blossomed in 2022 when he earned the starting job and threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 304 yards and seven scores.

Rourke was deadly accurate. He completed 34 of 37 passes in one game. He broke the CFL record for passing yards in one game by a Canadian three times (breaking his own record twice).

But his race to the CFL record books was interrupted by a Linsfranc injury. Rourke was able to return later in the season and he finished with the CFL record for passing accuracy in one season at .787. He was still named Most Outstanding Canadian Player for the CFL that season, the first for a quarterback since 1980.

Rourke garnered attention from 12 NFL teams who worked him out after his injury completely healed and he eventually signed with the Jaguars.

"Once I got hurt we [his agent and Rourke] opened up the dialogue about what the opportunities were," he said. "They were very, very positive and the Jags were one of the teams [what stayed in touch] throughout my rehab process. The injury didn't scare them away, maybe because it was the same one that Travis [Etienne] had two years ago. They stayed in touch and the Jags were one our top choices."

Rourke calls Pederson's offense 'fun'

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor said Rourke is much more than a "camp arm," and praised his understanding of the offense -- and his accuracy. Rourke didn't put the ball on the ground in the first two days of camp during 7-in-7 periods and on Tuesday threw two touchdown passes in goal-line plays.

“Yeah, absolutely. He’s done a great job, just in terms of growing from the spring, through the summer, into now at training camp," Taylor said. "He and coach McCoy [quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy] have spent a lot of time together, he’s done a great job in that room with those guys, and he’s somebody that’s going to get a lot of opportunities as well coming up in these preseason games, that we have high hopes for leading our offense.”

Rourke has played in systems where the quarterback is called upon to run more than coach Doug Pederson's scheme. But he said it still allows quarterbacks to display creativity.

"It's pretty password-friendly," Rourke said. "I think for a guy coming in and learning a new system, they do a really good job of teaching it and kind of giving it to you in chunks ... and it's fun to have all those weapons as well. That makes an offense a lot more fun."

Rourke eventually will have a choice to make: be, at best, the No. 2 behind Lawrence, the Jags quarterback for the foreseeable future, or continue to develop and hope one day to latch on with another NFL team.

At 25 years old, there's no need for permanent career decisions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke has been a winner and productive at every step