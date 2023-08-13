Nathan Rourke, former Ohio QB with Jacksonville, escapes Dallas pressure for TD pass

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke

Fans of Ohio University football and the Canadian Football League know about Nathan Rourke, former star quarterback of the Bobcats and later the BC Lions of British Columbia.

But Rourke left National Football League fans, especially of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys, shaking their heads with a remarkable scramble to somehow avoid surefire sacks not once but twice and throw a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Rourke, whose younger brother, Kurtis, now stars at quarterback for Ohio, eluded multiple Dallas defenders and was wrapped up by another when he found Qadree Ollison for the 21-yard TD. He was 9-of-17 for 153 yards and also ran for a TD in the Jags' 28-23 win.

Rourke signed a three-year reserve/future contract with Jacksonville in January after a breakout 2022 season in the CFL. In three seasons at Ohio, he threw for 7,457 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Social media reactions to Rourke's improbable TD toss:

Brooke Albin was just trying to get a video of a hummingbird when @CoachAlbin got a *little* excited about Nathan Rourke’s touchdown 😂😂😂



Sound on 🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/Uy9PtpNZhr — Ohio Bobcats (@OhioBobcats) August 13, 2023

Imagine making one of the greatest plays in NFL history deep into a Week 1 preseason game.



Nathan Rourke, take a bowpic.twitter.com/NPL4KXkOdB — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 13, 2023

