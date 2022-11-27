Nathan Peterman could start at QB for Chicago Bears after Trevor Siemian injury in warmups

The Chicago Bears quarterback situation has regressed from promising to bad to worse.

With Justin Fields out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, Trevor Siemian had been set to start Sunday against the New York Jets.

But it may not be Siemian under center in East Rutherford, N.J.. According to multiple reports, Siemian injured his oblique during warmups. That sets the stage for the possible return of Nathan Peterman, famous for throwing five interceptions in one game during his two seasons (2017 and 2018) with the Buffalo Bills.

After Buffalo released him in November 2018, Peterman spent the next year-plus out of the NFL. He appeared in one game for the Las Vegas Raiders in both 2020 and 2021. His last pass attempt came almost two years ago exactly – Nov. 29, 2020, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nathan Peterman in action during a 2022 preseason game.

Siemian would move into the backup role, with running back David Montgomery next in line as the emergency quarterback. Siemian started four games for the New Orleans Saints last season.

Fields, the Bears' 2021 first-round pick, had been finding a groove with an offense that averaged 29.6 points per game over its last five games (despite a 1-4 record). He was on the field for warmups but had trended toward sitting due to what Fields called "an AC joint injury."

The Jets will have their own quarterback change this week. Mike White will replace the benched Zach Wilson, picked nine spots ahead of Fields in last year's draft, after a string of subpar performances.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nathan Peterman at QB for Bears; Trevor Siemian, Justin Fields injured