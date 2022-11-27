Nathan Peterman starting at quarterback for Chicago Bears

Barry Werner
The Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets has gone from bad to worse, or worst.

Trevor Siemian was expected to start in place of the injured Justin Fields.

However, the backup injured an oblique in warmups and now Chicago is reduced to starting Nathan Peterman against the Jets.

Chicago might be better off just going with its emergence quarterback, running back David Montgomery.

A Wildcat offense would seem to be a better option than Peterman.

 

