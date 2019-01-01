Nathan Peterman signs reserve/future contract with Raiders

After the Raiders signed Nathan Peterman to their practice squad last month, head coach Jon Gruden said that he hoped to “restart” Peterman this offseason.

Starting that process required signing Peterman to a reserve/future contract for the offseason and the Raiders took care of that on Tuesday. The deal will give Peterman a place on the team’s 90-man offseason roster and put him in place to work with the team once the offseason program gets underway in a few months.

Gruden called Peterman the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2017 draft, but his initial experiences as a pro player with the Bills did not go well. Derek Carr and AJ McCarron are the other quarterbacks currently under contract with the Raiders.

Wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, running back James Butler, linebacker Cayson Collins, linebacker James Cowser, wide receiver Rashard Davis, defensive back Makinton Dorleant, punter Drew Kaser, tackle Jamar McGloster and fullback Ryan Yurachek also signed reserve/future contracts on Tuesday.