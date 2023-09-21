What the Nathan Peterman re-signing means for the Bears QB situation

What the Nathan Peterman re-signing means for the Bears QB situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Maybe the Bears aren’t ready to name Tyson Bagent the backup quarterback just yet?

One day after the team cut Nathan Peterman, the team announced they re-signed him to the 53-man roster.

It’s a curious move, since nothing really changed in terms of the Bears roster. Peterman wasn’t signed back to the practice squad. He’s back to where he was on Wednesday morning.

So why make the moves at all?

Maybe it has something to do with his contract? Maybe the team was trying to make room for an offensive lineman with Braxton Jones hitting IR, but a deal fell through?

At this point, we don’t know.

What we do know is that Peterman is back, and the backup quarterback situation is murky again.

Peterman has not appeared in any games for the Bears this season, but played in three and started one last year. In those games he completed 14-25 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Bagent joined the team as an intriguing undrafted free agent from Shepherd University. While at college he put up ridiculous numbers, like 17,034 career passing yards and 159 passing touchdowns. He played well in the preseason this year to earn a roster spot out of camp.

The Bears initially signed P.J. Walker to be QB2, but Walker failed to perform with any type of consistency through training camp and the team decided to release him before the regular season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.