Nathan Peterman expected to make Raiders' roster

Nathan Peterman is expected to make the Raiders' roster as he looks to resurrect his career. (USA TODAY Sports)

Nathan Peterman, who had a less-than-ideal start to his NFL career, will likely have another chance to prove himself — albeit as a third-string quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Peterman is expected to make the Oakland Raiders’ roster, slotting behind Derek Carr and Mike Glennon as the third quarterback.

The #Raiders are expected to keep 3 QBs, with Mike Glennon slotting in behind starter Derek Carr, source said. Coach Jon Gruden really does like Nathan Peterman and wants to help resurrect his career. Peterman should stick, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Rapoport reports that head coach Jon Gruden likes Peterman and wants to help turn his career around. That is no surprise to anyone who has kept up with the Raiders on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, where Gruden has been complimentary of the former Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Though Glennon has established himself as the backup to Carr, Peterman did enough in preseason action to earn Gruden’s confidence — or at least enough to keep three quarterbacks on the roster.

Peterman doesn’t throw interception in preseason

Peterman completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns in four preseason games. For a quarterback who has been much maligned for his propensity to throw picks, Peterman did not throw a single interception in 84 pass attempts.

That is something Gruden likes in the 25-year-old.

Raiders' Gruden growing weary of defending Nathan Peterman: `I'm afraid to bring up Peterman's name with the media today . . . He's hitting 75 percent of his passes. The ones that are incomplete are dropped. He runs, he passes, he's making audibles, he's getting better.' — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) August 27, 2019

The thought of Peterman making an NFL roster after throwing five (!) interceptions in the first half of his debut may draw some raised eyebrows. He was named the starter for the Bills last season, but was quickly supplanted by rookie Josh Allen and eventually released in November despite being given shot after shot by head coach Sean McDermott.

Now, it’s Gruden giving Peterman another chance.

