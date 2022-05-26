Nathan MacKinnon leaves hockey world in awe with ridiculous goal to finish hat trick

Nathan MacKinnon capped off his hat trick in unbelievable fashion. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Sometimes when the best players in the NHL decide they’re going to put their team on their back, all you can do is sit back and watch.

Nathan MacKinnon did just that late in the third period of Wednesday night’s Game 5 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues.

MacKinnon's Avalanche jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the game, with the Nova Scotia native contributing a pair of goals. Despite the adversity, however, the Blues stormed back and appeared to have all of the momentum late in the final frame. That was until MacKinnon went beast mode to score one of the most insane playoff goals you will ever see.

He corralled the puck behind his own net, gained speed exiting his zone and across centre ice, made a Blues defender look absolutely foolish, then fired a goal past netminder Ville Husso to complete the hat trick.

Nate is an absolute mad lad pic.twitter.com/9FZhsIljAo — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) May 26, 2022

Just for good measure, the MacKinnon Iso camera from the broadcast also makes this one look absolutely silly, which puts into perspective just how superhuman the 26-year-old is.

The go-ahead tally lit Hockey Twitter ablaze, as the internet collectively melted into a puddle at the absolute insanity of MacKinnon’s heroics.

When you're a team that can't get over the hump and it's all starting to fall apart again, that's exactly what you need your best player to do.



(No I swear I'm not projecting.) — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 26, 2022

Leddy looking for his jock somewhere in Wyoming. — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) May 26, 2022

There are goals and then there is whatever the hell that was omg.... https://t.co/iPvCCthJp1 — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) May 26, 2022

lord forgive me but this goal made me legitimately aroused. pic.twitter.com/6SslPBJJPM — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) May 26, 2022

I still can't get over that Nathan MacKinnon move. What a time and what a place. Gamebreaker. But we already knew he was. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) May 26, 2022

Goal of the year!!

MacKinnon!! — Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) May 26, 2022

The goal was poised to be the game-winner until Robert Thomas ruined the party with his own late-game playoff magic. After pushing the game to overtime, Blues veteran Tyler Bozak sent the Colorado crowd home on a sour note with an OT winner that guaranteed the series would head back to St. Louis.

Game 6 will go Friday night, as the Avalanche will once again look to end the Blues' season and reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2002. We wonder what MacKinnon might have in store for an encore.

