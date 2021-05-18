Nathan MacKinnon with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 05/17/2021
Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 05/17/2021
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
One goal, two goal, three goal, four. What them all put up a score.
Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.
The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.
Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story opens another chapter.
The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.
It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.
Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.
UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones is the GOAT, but it doesn't matter one way or the other if he returns to the octagon.
The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.
Dan Campbell said he talked to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp about his pet lion idea.
Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not contend in next month's Belmont Stakes after the New York Racing Association (NYRA) temporarily suspended the horse and its famed trainer, Bob Baffert, on Monday following a failed drug test. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, earlier this month after winning the first of the three legs of horse racing's Triple Crown series. The horse came up short at Saturday's Preakness Stakes, finishing third behind Midnight Bourbon and upset winner Rombauer.
A disappointed Shane Burgos opens up about his bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
Everything you need to prepare for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.
NEW YORK (AP) From Michael Jordan soaring through the air to Willis Reed simply walking onto the court, Marv Albert supplied the sound that went with the sights. Albert has called numerous sports during a Hall of Fame career that spans nearly 60 years, though he is mostly linked to basketball. ''There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert's,'' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released Monday by Turner Sports.
In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.