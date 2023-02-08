Nathan MacKinnon with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Detroit native Victoria Roberts is praised by lawyers as among the best judges before whom they have appeared.
Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 02/07/2023
Monday night's showdown between the Flames and Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft following Senior Bowl week
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Peyton Manning easily could've run away from Tom Brady and the Patriots when he was figuring out his post-Colts career, but he embraced the challenge of facing the New England juggernaut.
The Bruins are clearly in "go for it" mode thanks to their record-setting first half. We highlight 15 players who will likely be on the trade market in the coming weeks, some of whom would fit in nicely with Jim Montgomery's juggernaut.
Field sizes a coming flashpoint on PGA Tour. This week's WM Phoenix Open shows why.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
2022 was undoubtedly a successful season, and yet Lydia Ko will have a new caddie on the bag in 2023.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
The NHL trade deadline is March 3. Here are biggest moves that occurred leading up to deadline, including Canucks sending Bo Horvat to the Islanders.
The fifth-year option will be a bargain for the Vikings
Crypto.com Arena is expecting some marquee visitors in attendance for LeBron James potential historic night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
The 32-year old surfer doesn't support eligibility for transgender athletes to compete in women's events.
Rangers captain Jacob Trouba delivered the hit of the season in an entertaining, high-scoring, fight-filled classic at MSG.