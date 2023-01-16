Nathan MacKinnon with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/16/2023
Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/16/2023
Ashton Torgerson has little memory of his terrifying crash in the Chili Bowl, and his father said there were no signs of problems with his safety belts.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors. The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing offers a glimpse into the couple's financial problems, including money owed to no fewer than 50 people and companies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.
Darius MIles, an Alabama basketball player, was arrested and charged with capital murder Sunday. He's since been dismissed from the program.
With a game at Buffalo hanging in the balance, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins decided on fourth and 18 to throw it up for grabs to receiver Justin Jefferson. And it worked. With the season hanging in the balance on fourth and eight against the Giants in the wild-card round, Cousins opted not to throw it [more]
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Adam Scott has decided to join the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council this year while Paul Azinger thought that responsibility was a "colossal waste of time."
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defence with a four-set victory over Britain's Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit through injury without hitting a ball.Nadal was on court when Australia's talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.
Rafael Nadal's victory march in the first round of the Australian Open was briefly held up on Monday when a ball boy took his racquet."The ball boy took my racquet!"
The Vikings continue to be the weirdest team in the history of the NFL
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor plans to continue the tradition he started last year: celebrating a Bengals win by gifting a game ball to a bar.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Frances Tiafoe won his first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday but it was the American's outrageously colourful kit which set tongues wagging.Tiafoe faces China's 17-year-old Shang Juncheng in round two at Melbourne Park. bur-pst/ssy
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.