Nathan MacKinnon gives perfect description of training with Brad Marchand

If you closed your eyes and pictured what it would be like training with Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand in the offseason, Nathan MacKinnon's description is probably what would come to mind.

The Colorado Avalanche center, who tallied a career-high 99 points last season, recently detailed the experience of training with Marchand over the summer.

"Marchy is like exactly how you think," MacKinnon said on Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "The whole time he's just chirping everybody on the ice, like just carving everybody. If you lose the puck, he's all over you. If he snipes, he's showing everybody. But he's an awesome guy, I love being around Marchy, he's an awesome guy."

Sounds like the Marchand who Bruins fans know well.

Marchand is one of the NHL's best trash talkers and an expert at getting under opponents' skin. He's also one of the most talented players in the world. Marchand posted a career-high 100 points (36 goals, 64 assists) last season -- his third straight year scoring above a point-per-game rate.

The veteran left winger should enter the 2019-20 campaign with plenty of motivation after how the Bruins' 2019 Stanley Cup playoff run ended in June.

