Nathan Lyon: Australia spinner 'disappointed' by shortened Lancashire stint

Nathan Lyon (left) has "nothing but respect" for team-mate-to-be James Anderson [Getty Images]

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said the shortening of his spell at Lancashire this summer was "disappointing", although he understands the decision.

The 36-year-old had initially signed for the entire County Championship season, but Cricket Australia requested the stint was cut to seven games.

Australia want to manage Lyon's workload, with a five-Test series against India starting on 22 November.

"That's the nature of the beast," Lyon told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It's a business now and Cricket Australia have come over the top and said they wanted to manage me and hopefully extend my playing career for the next three or four years or whatever it may be."

Teaming up with old foe

Lyon arrives at Lancashire with Test experience under his belt and the New South Welshman will find himself in unfamiliar territory at Old Trafford as he combines with an old adversary.

England paceman James Anderson will go from feared foe to Red Rose team-mate during his time with the county.

"He was a big part of the reason that I signed," Lyon said.

"He's one of the greats, if not the greatest fast bowler to ever play the game. I've had some incredible battles against him.

"I admire his skills and there's nothing but respect from my end for what he's been able to do, not only for English cricket but for world cricket."

Improving his game & passing on expertise

Having brought his family and life to the other side of the world to indulge his long-standing ambition to play a County summer in England, Lyon is keen to immerse himself in life at Lancashire.

In a chat with head coach Dale Benkenstein, he outlined his passion for the sport and eagerness to pass on his expertise to a new breed of players.

He also reiterated he was not at the club to hamper Tom Hartley's progress, saying: "I'm not here to put him out of a spot, I'm here to bowl with him.

"I said I was coming over here fully invested in Lancashire cricket - and if he [Benkenstein] wanted me to work with some spinners, I'm a cricket nut and love spin bowling," Lyon said.

"I want to try to get better and I feel trying to help some young spinners will help my game as well.

"I feel that by playing 129 Tests or whatever it is... I've seen some cricket."