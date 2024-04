Stoke City striker Nathan Lowe has been nominated for the Championship Apprentice of the Season accolade in the 2024 EFL Awards.

The Potters forward has made 11 senior league appearances this campaign, scoring the late winner in that memorable 3-2 away victory against Bristol City.

Leeds United's Archie Gray and Plymouth Argyle's Freddie Issaka are the other two players to have also made the shortlist, with the winner set to be announced on 14 April.