Nathan Lowe named Community Champion

Stoke City striker Nathan Lowe has been named Community Champion for 2023/24.

The Potters centre-forward has spent the most time contributing to off-field projects this season, including visiting fans at schools, attending recreational football activities and celebration events.

Congratulating the 18-year-old on his award, Head of Community, Adrian Hurst, told the club website:

“Our players are very passionate about giving back to the local community and many of them throughout this season have experienced first-hand the benefits of the Community Trust's work.

“Player visibility is an important aspect of being a community conscious club and there is an understanding throughout our squad that it is positive to put something back by engaging positively in such appearances.

“Our 2023/24 Community Champion, Nathan Lowe, has shown this in abundance. Nathan has been more than happy to attend any player appearance and to go the extra mile for the supporters and young people he has met throughout the season.”