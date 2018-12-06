Nathan Eovaldi re-signs with the Red Sox

Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to return to the Boston Red Sox. The deal is pending a physical. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand says it will be a four-year deal worth $67.5 million.

Eovaldi split who began his 2018 season with the Rays and ended up with the Boston Red Sox, posted a 3.81 ERA with a 101/20 K/BB ratio in 111 innings during the regular season. He really made his money in the postseason, however, tossing 22.1 innings of 1.61 ERA ball, including his gutsy and instantly legendary six-inning relief performance in Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

Eovaldi will turn 29 before the 2019 season begins, but he is still a considerable health risk, having undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his career, most recently in 2016. The Red Sox, however, see him as a mainstay in the rotation for the next few years and believe he’s worth the gamble.